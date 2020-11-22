Sharjah launches major crackdown on vehicles with expired registration

The violators were slapped with a fine and asked to shape up.

The Sharjah Police have launched a crackdown on trucks and light vehicles with expired registration and driving licence. It is part of the second phase of the inspection and awareness campaign being carried out under the slogan 'Renew your vehicle's registration'.

In case of failing, or ignoring to renew vehicle’s registration after the expiry date, the violator will have to pay a fine of Dh400. If the registration has expired for over three months, the vehicle will be impounded, warned Lt Col Omar Bu Ghanem, the acting director of traffic patrols.

Bu Ghanem pointed out that the campaign aims at achieving road safety, which is in line with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior.

He said vehicles plying on the roads with expired registration pose risks to road users.

The renewal of registration ensures there is no malfunction in the vehicles, which may not be apparent to the drivers, and is detected only through a comprehensive periodic inspection.

He added that the campaign included a number of awareness campaigns for truck drivers on the external roads, during which free reflective stickers were distributed to the truck drivers.

The cop urged companies that own the heavy trucks as well as car owners to renew the registration on time to avoid paying hefty fines and confiscation of their vehicles.

Shape up, violators told

During the first day of the campaign on Thursday, police patrols found truckers and motorists driving with expired registration, and expressed ignorance about it. They were provided with stickers and literature and told about the repercussions of non-renewal of the registration. Some were found driving their vehicles with expired registration for months together. These violators were slapped with a fine and asked to shape up.

Motorists must follow the rules to avoid penalties and also make sure to pay fines on time so that it does not become a financial burden, the cop underlined.