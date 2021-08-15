Sharjah launches global campaign to bring people closer to books

Up to 50% discounts on books announced

Sharjah has launched a global campaign to bring people from all walks of life closer to books.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) said the campaign’s message in written, audio and visual formats is being presented in the native languages of countries where they have been launched.

As part of its biggest global campaign ever, the SBA offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on books through its collaboration with major e-commerce stores. To avail the discount, individuals must scan the QR Code found on advertisements or visit https://sba.gov.ae/intobooks.

Launched with the slogan, ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’, the SBA campaign aims to debunk the myth that books are only for intellectuals. The campaign drives home an “enduring universal message that whatever be it that triggers one’s interests or passions, there is a book out there to fuel their curiosity”, the SBA said.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said the campaign embodies Sharjah’s core belief in the inherent value and pivotal role of books in advancing humanity. He added that it is founded upon the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

“We want more diversity and book quantities, and more readers reading in all fields. Every individual who finds a book that suits their interest takes a firm step into the world of knowledge and learning, and that quickly turns into a lifestyle. Within the pages of a book, there is an awakening to be found, which can make life beautiful and meaningful for every reader. I believe that at that moment, the world turns magical," he said.

“No one is born with a book in their hands. However, people with varied interests become lifelong readers when they find that one book that means something to them. This sums up our message: that for every passion, hobby or interest, or anything in life… there is a book.”