Sharjah installs 1,034 lighting poles in central region

Project covered Suhaila Road Al Washah, Al Bustan, Fali, Maliha, Tal Al Zafaran and Shawka.

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewga) has completed the installation of 1,034 lighting poles to cover 12 commercial districts in the Central Region during the first quarter of 2021.

The lighting project is part of the Authority’s development plan for 2021 and covered Suhaila Road Al Washah, Al Bustan, Fali, Maliha, Tal Al Zafaran and Shawka areas in the Central Region.

The plan is being implemented to serve the people in these areas and provide security and safety for drivers on the roads.

Sewga also completed maintenance of lighting poles in 294 other areas, including Al-Madam, Fali, Al Dhaid and Al Taibeh.

Eng. Khalifa Mohammad Al-Tunaiji, Director Sewga branch in the Central Region said that during the first quarter of 2021, electricity services were provided to 12 projects and commercial establishments. Electrical cables were installed in separate areas and the periodic maintenance of 83 lighting boxes was completed. Old electrical lights were replaced with 50 modern ones at the entrance to Shabiya Maliha Al-Gharbiyah by installing 23 lighting poles. Sewga also installed 70 street lights in Al Bustan and Suhailah areas.

Eng Al Tunaiji pointed out that they are working on the implementation of two voltage distribution stations (33 kV) in Nizwa and Al Dhaid, and improving the networks in the two areas. Work on the Nizwa station is 51 per cent complete, while the Al Dhaid station is 53 percent per complete.

During the next phase of the development plan the authority will work to implement a number a projects related to networks and distribution stations in the cities of the Central Region in an effort to achieve its development plan in cooperation with all government agencies to complete the projects with quality, efficiency and in a short time.

afkar@khaleejtimes.com