Sharjah homemaker buys dream car through 'spouse salary'

Scheme launched by Sharjah-based company aimed at offering financial independence to employees' wives.

A Sharjah-based homemaker and a mother of three girls has been able to buy her dream car through ‘spouse salary’.

Fiji Sudheer, a Keralite expat, who gave up her work to look after her children now feels independent after receiving money through a scheme launched in February by Sharjah-based Aries Group CEO Sohan Roy to offer salary to his employees’ housewives.

Fiji’s husband Sudheer Badar is division head of inspection at Aries Group. A housewife gets paid from a separate fund created for the purpose and doesn’t impact the husband’s salary.

Fiji was thrilled after getting behind wheels of her own car.

“I started receiving the ‘salary’ in my account from March. It has been a few years since I got my driving license. It was a dream to own a car. So, when I started getting a regular income, I bought an electric car, which is also in line with the government’s sustainability goals. My kids are going for face-to-face learning. Now, I drop and pick them up from GEMS Our Own English High School. I am very excited. I feel independent. Earlier I used to drive my husband’s car whenever I could.”

Fiji said a ‘spouse salary’ recognises and honours the sacrifices made by homemakers.

“I had worked with Emirates. It was after becoming a mother that I decided to focus on raising my three girls. Now, if I choose to restart my career, I will have to compromise on my kids’ well-being and studies. So, I continue to support my husband. I felt very happy when the scheme was launched.”

Fiji will repay her car loan from the ‘spouse salary’ and save some money to start some venture in future.

“This scheme is a big encouragement to fulfil my dreams and boost my confidence. My husband does support me, but to have my own earning is empowering,” said Fiji and hoped the scheme serves as an inspiration for other company owners.

Badar pointed out the scheme is aimed at offering financial independence to wives.

“Our company offers a lot of incentives and benefits for employees, parents and housewives.”

The family decided to buy an electric car, which is eco-friendly and cost-effective. “We got a car loan at 1.8 per cent. We are saving money on a school bus fee of Dh350 each for three kids. We don’t need fuel as the electric charge is free. We are saving on fuel bills. And there is no need for car servicing. Only we need to check the motor. There is free parking and priority space too. Even though initial investment is high, the long-term return is more,” Badar said.

Aries Group chief happiness officer Nivedya Roy witnessed the joyous moment as Fiji bought the electric car.

“For all the sacrifices they have been making to help their spouses achieve their dreams, it is time that they get what they truly deserve.”