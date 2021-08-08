Sharjah: Government Communication Forum to be held on Sept 26-27

The theme of the two-day event will be ‘Historic Lessons, Future Ambitions’.

The 10th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) will be held on September 26 and 27 in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), said the theme of the event would be ‘Historic Lessons, Future Ambitions’.

The two-day event, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), aims to evaluate the historical experience of government communication, discuss its current realities, and envision its future.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said the goal of the 10th edition of IGCF was to boost the readiness of government communication teams regionally and globally to be future-ready for challenges resulting from unpredictable global scenarios and conditions.

He said: “The upcoming forum comes close on the heels of a global healthcare crisis that has underlined the importance of effective government communication. Since early last year, the world has witnessed abrupt transformations that call for the setting up of newer and more flexible communication models, both in terms of tools and response mechanisms.

“The unfolding crisis also raised several questions on the impact of the existing communications system on government bodies, semi-governmental entities, and international community organisations. We must address how the current realities and past experiences can be utilised to forecast and build the future of government communications, and to prepare relevant stakeholders to keep pace with regional and global transformations.”

This edition of the IGCF will focus on seven main pillars:

>> Review the historical experience of government communications, including in times of crises, discuss current realities and envision the future of the sector.

>> Deliberate on the necessity of establishing transformation-ready mechanisms in these rapidly changing times to create a sustainable future and achieve societal aspirations.

>> Analyse government communication responses towards crises and devise scientific strategies that lay the foundation for effective communication mechanisms

>> Assess the relationship between content creators and social media platforms, and raise questions about the biggest beneficiary of this relationship. It will also discuss the content creation process and to what extent traditional media can stay powerful and effective within global mass communication media.

>> Examine the future of government communication, its approaches as a scientific field, methodologies, and how it can keep playing its role effectively in light of the ‘infodemic’ and the ongoing challenges.

>> Discuss the role of the storytelling technique in bolstering government communication messages as a tool to enhance the volume and effectiveness of public responses. Examine the strategies of government communication teams and their impact on communities’ mindsets.

>> Explore the academic disciplines needed to use big data to study audience behaviour, patterns, and psychological responses.