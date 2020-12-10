Sharjah food outlets told not to serve customers waiting in cars
Penal measures, tough penalties to be imposed on violators.
The Sharjah Municipality has ordered all food outlets in the emirate to stop providing services to customers who park their cars near their premises in spaces designated for certain members of the community or those who park their vehicles in a way that obstruct traffic.
The decision was taken based on complaints from the public and the municipality’s keenness to organise the process of providing service to customers at parking spaces in a regulated manner and obstruction of traffic as well as to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate.
Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director-General for the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, Food Control Section said that the municipality has already issued a circular to all food establishments in the emirate directing them to stop providing services to customers who wait in cars and obstruct traffic in parking spaces designated for specific groups.
Penal measures would be taken and tough penalties will be imposed against violators, he informed. Inspection campaigns will be intensified to target establishments and to ensure they are compliant with the regulations.
Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, explained that the Public Parking Department performs periodic inspections to monitor any misuse of public parking in the emirate such as parking in lots designated for special categories or those reserved for stores. Inspectors will crackdown on a motorist who stops in the middle of the road and obstruct traffic while waiting for food to be delivered to them.
He explained that the municipality has provided a parking reservation service for commercial establishments which makes it easier for customers to park their vehicles according to set standards and requirements.
When an establishment applies for special parking permit for its customers, an inspector will be sent to study the area and ensure that it does not cause any traffic congestion. If all the requirements are met, the facility will be granted approval to reserve parking spaces.
