Sharjah eyes new cultural partnerships with Russia
The Sharjah Book Authority brought together Emirati and Russian authors to brainstorm how children's literature can be developed.
Sharjah has explored new ways of strengthening its cultural partnerships with Russian cities as it participated in the 37th International Board on Books for Young People Congress (IBBY World Congress) in Moscow, the emirate’s book authority announced on Saturday.
The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) organised two creative sessions for the congress, bringing together Emirati and Russian authors and artists to discuss children’s literature and ways to advance it.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the SBA, said: “We are sure that our discussions with major Russian entities will not only open new horizons of dialogue between Emiratis and their Russian counterparts, but also advance exchanges between publishing professionals of our countries.”
The SBA delegation — headed by Al Ameri and accompanied by Khoula Al Mujaini, director of fairs and festivals at SBA — met Professor Vitaly Naumkin, academic director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences. They discussed how they can work together to develop cultural programmes and showcase the work of contemporary Russian Orientalists researching Arab literary and cultural heritage.
The two sides also discussed strengthening the partnerships between Russian libraries and their counterparts in Sharjah to make knowledge sources accessible to all individuals and expand their databases to support research and innovation.
They looked into promoting Emirati, Arabic and Russian literature and discussed the participation of Russian libraries in the upcoming Sharjah International Library Conference, which will be held on the sidelines of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) this November.
-
