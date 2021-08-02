Sharjah events to highlight how breast milk boosts babies' immunity

The association will mark World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7.

Sharjah will host a series of informative programmes designed to raise awareness about breastfeeding and address the importance of maintaining the physical and emotional health of both mother and child.

The Breastfeeding Friends Association at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) will host the virtual educational lectures, seminars, and online competitions to mark World Breastfeeding Week 2021 from August 1 to 7.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE doctors reiterate the need to breastfeed babies even amid Covid-19

The events will be presented by a host of experts and health consultants and will address multiple topics, including ‘Motherhood and Staying in Shape’.

Apart from meeting the nutritional needs of a newborn baby, breast milk also boosts immunity and offers protection against infections in children. The practice is equally beneficial for mothers as it helps in healing and regaining health following childbirth, while lowering the risk of several non-communicable diseases.

Bodour Al Qasimi, Honourary President of Friends of Breastfeeding Association, said: “World Breastfeeding Week is an opportunity to renew our commitment to creating a more supportive culture of breastfeeding to safeguard the health and wellbeing of children as well as enhancing Sharjah’s position as a child-friendly city. This occasion is an ideal platform for both individuals and organisations to play their part in supporting best practices that encourage breastfeeding and raise awareness of its vital role in protecting and improving community health.”

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Why expectant, new mums plan to take Pfizer jab at earliest

Khawla Abdel Aziz Al Noman, Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, noted that World Breastfeeding Week is one of the “most keenly awaited annual events” that the association participates in.

Al Noman highlighted the role of awareness and guidance activities in promoting breastfeeding and educating mothers about its benefits.