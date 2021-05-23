- EVENTS
Sharjah: Dh2.5 million allocated to support publishers at Children's Reading Festival
This annual tribute is in line with the efforts of the Sharjah Ruler to enrich the emirate's libraries.
The Ruler of Sharjah has directed that Dh2.5 million be allocated for the purchase of new titles from both Arab and foreign publishers participating in the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).
This annual tribute is in line with the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enrich the emirate’s public libraries with the latest, high-quality books and other knowledge resources for children and youth in the UAE.
As thriving cultural centres, Sharjah’s public libraries are a hub for academics, researchers, artists and students from around the world.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The allocation of the grant under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah is an annual reminder of the importance of supporting and ensuring the continued growth of the book and knowledge industries in the UAE and beyond."
He added that the move also reiterates the key role of libraries in Sharjah’s comprehensive cultural project, and the importance of facilitating access to the latest titles in varied formats for all readers.
The SBA Chairman said: “His Highness’s annual initiative will have a greater impact this year in light of the challenges faced by both Arab and international book markets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reflects Sharjah’s vision to nurture the new generation’s talents and foster their cultural awareness.”
