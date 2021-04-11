Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on May 19 with Covid safety rules

Themed ‘For your imagination’, the 11-day event will showcase the latest children’s literature.

The twelfth edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be held from May 19 to 29 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, announced the Sharjah Book Authority on Saturday.

The festival will be held in strict adherence to all Covid-19 measures recommended by the UAE health authorities to ensure the safety of participants and visitors.

Themed ‘For your imagination’, the 11-day event will showcase the latest children’s literature by regional and international publishers, and see a host of writers and experts lead the young generation of readers on a journey of knowledge through an inclusive programme of cultural, scientific and recreational activities.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said, “The comprehensive Covid-19 preventative plan adopted by SBA for the festival includes a daily sanitisation drive throughout the venue’s halls and common areas, as well as thermal scanning at all access points, and placement of hand sanitiser stations across the venue.”

He added, “In addition, precautionary practices such as face masks and social distancing will be mandatory throughout the 11-day event.”

Al Ameri said, “This year, SCRF marks the beginning of a new chapter in reading and learning for children and young adults. Young visitors will enjoy new edutainment and cultural adventures, and learn in a fun-filled environment, which we believe is a must for nurturing generations with a genuine passion for exploring new subjects and applying the knowledge they gain in all areas of life.”

Khoula Al Mujaini, general coordinator of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, said, “We want to emphasise to the young generations the importance of fueling, encouraging and building their imagination to discover new worlds; to innovate, experiment and learn. For behind every great idea or innovation lies immersive imagination, which plays a key role in transforming someone’s vision into great new realities.”

