- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival: Kids learn how to develop mobile apps
The format of the workshop made it easy even for people with a non-technical background to understand a thing or two about the process.
Children and adults were given a hands-on experience in developing mobile apps at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
The workshop, tailored to help children and adults get a basic understanding on building mobile apps, was held at the Social Media Café during the region’s largest literary and cultural festival for children. The format of the workshop made it easy even for people with a non-technical background to understand a thing or two about the process.
“Many people think that developing an App is rocket science, but by exposing kids to this technology and terminology from a young age we are hoping it will create an interest which they can tap into in future,” said Mohammed Sinan, Technical Head at Junkbot, the entity which conducted the workshop.
“SCRF is a great platform for kids to experience all the latest technology that is there in the world,” he added.
Participants attending the hands-on session were introduced to the basic concepts behind creating mobile applications and given an overview of the types of apps available in the market - both single and multi-screen applications. At the end of the session, participants were able to create Input Forms such as the Email Forms seen on most apps these days.
They were also familiarised with the concept of how text and information are displayed and how information is captured using text fields or input screens within apps before proceeding to learn how the application itself gets created.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE
-
Education
New IB-curriculum school to open in Dubai this...
The Primary and Kindergarten School will have a capacity of... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: New school in Dubai offers free books,...
The incentives are meant to provide financial relief for parents... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Warning issued to owners of vehicles parked...
ITC has requested drivers to not leave their vehicles in a way that... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Book ticket, fly without paying; you'll be...
If the flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid-vaccinated residents
They must also have a negative Covid PCR test result. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Floating houses launched in UAE, first unit sold...
The two-storey house has four bedrooms with attached washrooms, a... READ MORE