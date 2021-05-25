Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival: Kids learn how to develop mobile apps

The format of the workshop made it easy even for people with a non-technical background to understand a thing or two about the process.

Children and adults were given a hands-on experience in developing mobile apps at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The workshop, tailored to help children and adults get a basic understanding on building mobile apps, was held at the Social Media Café during the region’s largest literary and cultural festival for children. The format of the workshop made it easy even for people with a non-technical background to understand a thing or two about the process.

“Many people think that developing an App is rocket science, but by exposing kids to this technology and terminology from a young age we are hoping it will create an interest which they can tap into in future,” said Mohammed Sinan, Technical Head at Junkbot, the entity which conducted the workshop.

“SCRF is a great platform for kids to experience all the latest technology that is there in the world,” he added.

Participants attending the hands-on session were introduced to the basic concepts behind creating mobile applications and given an overview of the types of apps available in the market - both single and multi-screen applications. At the end of the session, participants were able to create Input Forms such as the Email Forms seen on most apps these days.

They were also familiarised with the concept of how text and information are displayed and how information is captured using text fields or input screens within apps before proceeding to learn how the application itself gets created.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com