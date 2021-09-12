Sharjah charity settles debts worth Dh3.5 million to help residents, inmates
The Sharjah Charity Association's efforts have helped release inmates who were jailed because they couldn't pay off their debts
The Sharjah Charity Association (SCA) has paid Dh3.5 million to help settle the debts of 805 people, including inmates.
The total amount reflects debts cleared from the beginning of January until the end of August.
SCA’s efforts have helped release inmates who couldn’t afford to pay their debts. The charity also settled the debts of people who were threatened with jail time.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, executive director of SCA, said the gesture is part of an initiative aimed at ensuring familial and social stability in the emirate.
He added that the humanitarian deed was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.
