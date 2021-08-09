Sharjah airport launches self check-in, baggage claim service

New services will allow passengers to clear their transactions and complete the on-the-ground process quickly.

In a bid to reduce waiting time during peak hours at the airport, a range of smart services, including self check-in, baggage collection and a smart tunnel, are introduced at Sharjah airport.

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) said the new services will allow passengers to clear their transactions and complete the on-the-ground process quickly.

As part of its plans for smart transformation, Sharjah airport is now providing a self-check-in and baggage claim system.

“The service is currently available to passengers with Air Arabia through self-contained kiosks located in the departures hall, allowing passengers to check-in, extract boarding passes, drop bags, and move directly to passport control,” the SAA explained in a Press release.

“In fact, the integrated smart services start before the passenger arrives at the airport, thanks to a smart application. At arrivals and departures, smart gates enable travellers to clear their transactions quickly, at a rate of 20 seconds per passenger. At the stage when the passenger is boarding the plane, an automated boarding pass system will verify all data,” it added.

A number of employees will be ready to intervene and assist passengers if technical problems arise in any of these stations.

The airport authority has adopted smart “Internet of Things” technologies in all stages of work as more than 112 sensors have been installed in areas serving travellers. The sensors will monitor procedures and services provided in real-time and provide support when necessary.

“These technologies also contribute to monitoring the extent of adherence to precautionary measures, maintaining physical distance, and reducing points of friction with employees,” the release also stated.