Sharjah: 13 tonnes of illegal items being taken to bakery seized
It was not immediately clear what the items were.
Two vehicles carrying what has been described as “prohibited materials” have been confiscated in Sharjah.
The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) said 13 tonnes of the materials were seized from the two vehicles. It was not immediately clear what the items were, but officials said they were being transported to a bakery.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director general for customer service, said one of the vehicles was carrying 7.7kg of the materials.
More details to follow.
