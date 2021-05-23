News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Sharjah: 13 tonnes of illegal items being taken to bakery seized

Staff Reporter /Sharjah
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 23, 2021

It was not immediately clear what the items were.


Two vehicles carrying what has been described as “prohibited materials” have been confiscated in Sharjah.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: 143 tonnes of tobacco products seized from illegal factory in farm

>> Dubai: Hundreds of vehicles with illegal speed boosters seized

The Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) said 13 tonnes of the materials were seized from the two vehicles. It was not immediately clear what the items were, but officials said they were being transported to a bakery.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director general for customer service, said one of the vehicles was carrying 7.7kg of the materials.

More details to follow.

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210422&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429633&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 