Several Muscat-Dubai flights cancelled: Report

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on March 30, 2021
Illustrative image: Alamy.com/ae

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the report.

A "large number" of flights between Muscat and Dubai have been cancelled, according to a Times of Oman report.

The report said the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the cancellations.

The reasons behind the cancellations were not immediately known.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the authorities concerned for more clarity.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are available.




