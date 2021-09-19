Serious crime in Naif declines by 19% compared to last year, says Dubai Police

Service completion times have also gone down from 6 minutes in 2020 to 5 in 2021

The rate of serious crimes in the Naif area has reduced by 19 per cent during the first half of this year compared to the previous year.

The police station recorded only 44 serious crimes during the first half of this year compared to 54 crimes recorded during the same period of 2020.

Brig. Dr Tariq Noor, Director of the Naif police station, attributes the achievement to the decrease in implementing the "security analysis, criminal governance and specialized security teams" program.

He added that the achievement had been made despite the population increasing by 62 per cent last year to 458,935 people.

Noor said that the service completion time decreased to 5 minutes this year, compared to 6 minutes last year, as part of the qualitative shifts in the level of performance in all fields.

During the current year, the police station statistics demonstrated the extent of its development and its ability to extend security control, deal with crises, and achieve the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police. The percentage of officers on duty at reporting sites is 100%.

Noor pointed out that the Naif Police Station is one of the most important police stations due to its vital location and the area being home to different nationalities.

He confirmed that the police station able to achieve qualitative leaps in the criminal and traffic aspect during the current year. In addition to the services provided to the public and achieving high performance and happiness indicators rates.

He said that the police station works according to a strategy to reduce and address crime by strengthening preventive measures and intensifying security awareness at all levels and forms among members of society.

He explained that the public's awareness contributed to preventing crimes through rapid communication with security services and reporting any phenomenon. This led to a decrease in the rate of serious crimes and the rise of positive indicators of the stability of the security situation in the area.

He stressed the intensification of security patrols in different areas to check suspects and assist the public by dividing security patrols around the clock to achieve the highest levels of security and safety in the area. Naif police station faced tough securing challenges as the area is witnessing a daily increase of tourists due to several popular markets, shops and tourist areas. This confirms the strength of the police performance and the extent of Dubai Police's keenness to enhance residents' security, safety, and happiness and provide security services that meet the needs of the public per the highest standards and practices.

He pointed out the need for community members to cooperate with the police authorities by immediately reporting negative phenomena or suspicious behaviour, and other strange behaviours by calling 999 or 901.