Serious crime in Naif declines by 19% compared to last year, say Dubai Police
The decrease was recorded even as the area’s population increased by 62 per cent last year.
The rate of serious crimes in Dubai’s Naif area has declined by 19 per cent during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.
The police station recorded only 44 serious crimes this year, compared to 54 in 2020.
Brig Dr Tariq Noor, director of the Naif Police Station, attributed the achievement to a comprehensive programme for ‘security analysis, criminal governance and specialised security teams’.
He also noted that the decrease was recorded even as the area’s population increased by 62 per cent last year.
At the Naif station, services are completed within five minutes this year, an improvement from the six-minute response time last year.
Statistics also showed how officers have improved security and dealt with crises effectively based on the Dubai Police’s objectives. The percentage of officers on duty at reporting sites has also been 100 per cent.
The Dubai Police team in the area has also ramped up round-the-clock patrolling, and the percentage of officers on duty at reporting sites has been 100 per cent.
Brig Noor explained that public awareness has also helped the police improve their services and prevent crimes by reporting violations. He urged the community to continue cooperating with the police by dialling 999 or 901 to file reports.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Maid on trial for stealing cash, phones from ...
The police recovered the stolen items from the maid's room READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy, cloudy morning with slight...
UAE weather: Foggy, cloudy morning with chance of rain READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Schools to offer students free...
The world fair has several of its pavilions designed with children... READ MORE
-
News
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as...
The national legislation enshrines fundamental rights which provide... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic as residents enter Abu Dhabi...
By 10am on Sunday, the checkpoints at the Ghantoot border on the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for...
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 fines you'll need to pay if you flout...
Statement encourages community to stay aware of laws set in place READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to late brother Sheikh ...
The photos portray Sheikh Rashid over the years — as a child,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
News
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as 'factually incorrect'
18 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies