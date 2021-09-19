Serious crime in Naif declines by 19% compared to last year, say Dubai Police

The decrease was recorded even as the area’s population increased by 62 per cent last year.

The rate of serious crimes in Dubai’s Naif area has declined by 19 per cent during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

The police station recorded only 44 serious crimes this year, compared to 54 in 2020.

Brig Dr Tariq Noor, director of the Naif Police Station, attributed the achievement to a comprehensive programme for ‘security analysis, criminal governance and specialised security teams’.

He also noted that the decrease was recorded even as the area’s population increased by 62 per cent last year.

At the Naif station, services are completed within five minutes this year, an improvement from the six-minute response time last year.

Statistics also showed how officers have improved security and dealt with crises effectively based on the Dubai Police’s objectives. The percentage of officers on duty at reporting sites has also been 100 per cent.

The Dubai Police team in the area has also ramped up round-the-clock patrolling, and the percentage of officers on duty at reporting sites has been 100 per cent.

Brig Noor explained that public awareness has also helped the police improve their services and prevent crimes by reporting violations. He urged the community to continue cooperating with the police by dialling 999 or 901 to file reports.