'Sensory accessible event' tag for Dubai Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai has become the first event in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia region — and the first ever World Expo — to be certified as a Sensory Accessible Event.

The International Board of Sensory Accessibility (IBSA) certification was presented to Expo 2020 by Sensory Access — the body responsible for assessing Expo’s vast and integrated accessibility measures – at an event to mark World Autism Awareness Day, held at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.

Dr Jennifer Camulli, Manager – Accessibility and Inclusion, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As the first World Expo in the Arab world, we are proud that our measures meet IBSA standards, setting a new benchmark for sensory accessibility in the UAE and serving as a model for the Middle East and beyond.

Dr Daniela Ferdico, Co-Founder and Director, Sensory Access, said: “Sensory Access is incredibly excited to certify a World Expo as a Sensory Accessible Event for the first time in history. Working closely with Sensory Access’ neurodiverse board, Expo 2020 has taken huge steps towards providing accessibility to autistic and sensory sensitive individuals.”

Among measures introduced to cater to those with sensory difficulties, Expo offers four on-site Quiet Rooms for visitors experiencing sensory overload or anxiety, while social stories will be downloadable from the Expo 2020 website, sharing sensory information on the wide array of Expo visitor experiences.

In addition, the PODium app was specifically designed to help people of determination navigate Expo, with features such as 3D visual mapping, audio navigation and haptic (touch) feedback.

Other measures include 14 tactile maps with embossed images of the surrounding area, audio output and braille; 3D tactile models of Expo’s flagship architecture

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai will be available free of charge for all people of determination, and at half price for their companion.

