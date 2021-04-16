Senior Dubai Police officer passes away, tributes paid

Major-General Dr Al Salal was assistant Commander-in-Chief at the Dubai Police

The Dubai Police on Thursday mourned the death of one of its senior officers, Maj-Gen Dr Al Salal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi.

Maj-Gen Al Falasi was the assistant commander-in-chief for Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Police. He had a successful career, helping develop the administrative work in the force, Arabic daily Al Bayan reported. He also played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic, as he improved and monitored the remote working system, earning him a place among the best leaders and cadres of the Dubai Police.

Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, expressed his condolences as he paid tribute to Al Salal on Twitter: “During these blessed days, people of the UAE lost a true security man with rare qualities, Major General Dr. Al Salal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi. May Allah grant him forgiveness and guide his soul.”

On the Dubai Police’s official Instagram page, all police members and officers have also conveyed their sympathies.

They prayed that Allah bless his soul and that his family be given the strength to bear the loss.