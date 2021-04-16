- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Senior Dubai Police officer passes away, tributes paid
Major-General Dr Al Salal was assistant Commander-in-Chief at the Dubai Police
The Dubai Police on Thursday mourned the death of one of its senior officers, Maj-Gen Dr Al Salal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi.
Maj-Gen Al Falasi was the assistant commander-in-chief for Administrative Affairs at the Dubai Police. He had a successful career, helping develop the administrative work in the force, Arabic daily Al Bayan reported. He also played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic, as he improved and monitored the remote working system, earning him a place among the best leaders and cadres of the Dubai Police.
April 15, 2021
Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, expressed his condolences as he paid tribute to Al Salal on Twitter: “During these blessed days, people of the UAE lost a true security man with rare qualities, Major General Dr. Al Salal Saeed bin Huwaidi Al Falasi. May Allah grant him forgiveness and guide his soul.”
April 15, 2021
On the Dubai Police’s official Instagram page, all police members and officers have also conveyed their sympathies.
They prayed that Allah bless his soul and that his family be given the strength to bear the loss.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli