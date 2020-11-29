Self-inspection app helps keep tabs on Abu Dhabi's food facilities remotely

About 1,025 food and agricultural facilities had committed to the self-control system until the end of October.

Food outlets in Abu Dhabi are now using a smart app to carry out self-inspection of their facilities as authorities remotely monitor from their offices to ensure compliance of hygiene rules.

Through the app, and by making a live video with the business operator, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) inspectors can conduct remote inspection, provide support on self-inspection requirements, and review implementation of corrective actions.

The self-control system has enabled business continuity during the current Covid-19 pandemic as inspectors keep a vigil on the food facilities, according to authorities.

The authority said about 1,025 food and agricultural facilities in Abu Dhabi had committed to the self-control system until the end of October.

Owners of those businesses completed self-inspection operations inside their facilities to ensure food safety and agricultural inputs quality, said officials. Adafsa said it had developed the smart app for iOS and Android devices, which enables users to access the required information.

Highly effective during Covid

Dr Mariam Hareb Al Suwaidi, executive director of Adafsa’s control sector said the system facilitates the authority’s mission in ensuring food safety throughout the food chain, improving products, services quality, and avoiding food-related incidents.

“The authority seeks to strengthen the responsibility of business operators in reporting food-related risks, which is aligned with the responsibility shared between the public and private sectors to achieve food security and sustainable agricultural sector,” she pointed out.

She added the system is not a substitute for inspection visits carried out by Adafsa’s inspectors regularly, targeting all food and agricultural facilities in Abu Dhabi, stressing that raising food safety levels is the responsibility of all producers, facilities and community members.

Al Suwaidi noted that the remote-control system has proven its great efficiency and importance in conducting inspections and ensuring business continuity during Covid-19 crisis.

It contributed to keeping remote communication with food facilities and delivery companies, to follow up their implementation of precautionary measures and ensure food safety, she underlined.

