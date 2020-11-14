Select Etihad passengers to experience 'Smart Travel' at Abu Dhabi airport

The Smart Travel system will provide passengers more time to enjoy everything the airport has to offer.

Selected passengers travelling with Etihad Airways will have access to the new ‘Smart Travel’ system that is being piloted at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

The set-up will provide passengers seamless and quick check-in, immigration and boarding. Once fully operational, 'Smart Travel' will mitigate crowding, facilitate social distancing, and shorten queues.

The new system, developed by Abu Dhabi Airports in partnership with ConvergentAI, employs big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and modelling and assessment of passenger traffic to optimise travelling experience.

“Innovation and digitalisation are key to the achievement of our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group. I am proud of the exceptional work our teams have performed over the past year as we transform our operations and strive to deliver a truly superior and seamless passenger experience," said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“Minimising queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations," said John Barton, chief information officer of AUH.

He added that the Smart Travel system will provide passengers more time to enjoy everything the airport has to offer, from first-rate dining to superior duty-free offerings.

Besides optimising passengers' experience, the AI-powered system is being used to monitor real-time imagery of aircraft to develop programmes for on-ground procedures like unloading of luggage or refuelling of an aircraft. The Abu Dhabi airport is also exploring the integration of AI into their safety and security systems to detect irregular activity or objects.