Select Etihad passengers to experience 'Smart Travel' at Abu Dhabi airport
The Smart Travel system will provide passengers more time to enjoy everything the airport has to offer.
Selected passengers travelling with Etihad Airways will have access to the new ‘Smart Travel’ system that is being piloted at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).
The set-up will provide passengers seamless and quick check-in, immigration and boarding. Once fully operational, 'Smart Travel' will mitigate crowding, facilitate social distancing, and shorten queues.
The new system, developed by Abu Dhabi Airports in partnership with ConvergentAI, employs big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and modelling and assessment of passenger traffic to optimise travelling experience.
“Innovation and digitalisation are key to the achievement of our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group. I am proud of the exceptional work our teams have performed over the past year as we transform our operations and strive to deliver a truly superior and seamless passenger experience," said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.
“Minimising queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations," said John Barton, chief information officer of AUH.
He added that the Smart Travel system will provide passengers more time to enjoy everything the airport has to offer, from first-rate dining to superior duty-free offerings.
Besides optimising passengers' experience, the AI-powered system is being used to monitor real-time imagery of aircraft to develop programmes for on-ground procedures like unloading of luggage or refuelling of an aircraft. The Abu Dhabi airport is also exploring the integration of AI into their safety and security systems to detect irregular activity or objects.
-
Weather
Rain in UAE: Residents warned of flash flooding
The weather bureau has advised residents to stay away from wadis... READ MORE
-
News
Recreational institution shut for conning...
The closure was blamed on the repetitive violations by the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather alert: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds ...
Waves could reach heights of 7 feet and temperatures will drop, NCM... READ MORE
-
Health
Role of nurses in diabetes management lauded by...
The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81% in... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews