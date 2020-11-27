News
Seasonal flower in full bloom in Abu Dhabi ahead of UAE National Day

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 27, 2020
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has planted winter flowers in public areas and gardens along the streets.

Dusting off all facilities and neatly planting seasonal flowers, Abu Dhabi is all set for the 49th UAE National Day celebrations.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said it has planted winter flowers in public areas and gardens along the streets, removed road distortions, carried out cleaning operations and removed wastes from various areas, in coordination with other bodies so that residents can enjoy the National Day and Commemoration Day in an aesthetically appealing environment.

Officials said that more visitors are expected during the holidays, which required implementing a comprehensive maintenance work for public parks and other recreational facilities.

“Part of our preparations for the National Day celebrations included enhancing the aesthetics of the general appearance in parks, recreational facilities and the streets. It also included maintenance of green spaces, cutting and shaping plant hedges and shrubs, pruning palm trees, and planting thousands of winter flowers in many streets and squares,” said the municipality.

Regarding civil works, the municipality has completed maintenance and repair works for traffic and road signs, as well as maintenance of road stone (curbstone) and asphalt on roads.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

