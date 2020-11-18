Scrap tyre recycling facility sees expansion in Abu Dhabi
The facility has recycled nearly 17,000 tons of tyres since the beginning of 2020 until the end of its third quarter.
An expanded used tyre recycling facility has been opened in Abu Dhabi to ensure the safe disposal of waste and stave off public health and environmental risks.
Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has teamed up with Tarheel Collecting Wastes LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based firm with over 10 years of expertise in waste management and environment services, to carry out the facility's operation.
Tarheel collects and cleans used tyres prior to their recycling and treatment at the facility. With a capacity to treat 70,000 tons of used tyres annually, the facility has recycled nearly 17,000 tons of tyres since the beginning of 2020 until the end of its third quarter. In collaboration with its Italian partner, Tarheel has set up a new integrated automated plant that has increased its total facility capacity to 100,000 tons annually.
In expanding its used tyre recycling facility, Tadweer seeks to significantly reduce the perils associated with burning tyres which causes serious damage to water, soil, air and public health, and could lead to diseases such as asthma, cancer, allergies, etc. Not just this, tyre burning can have detrimental effects on the planet by driving global warming.
Dr Salem Al Kaabi, the director-general of Tadweer, said: “The opening of our expanded used tyre recycling facility is aligned with Tadweer’s strategic objective of converting used tyres from an economic burden into a valuable economic resource. In addition to reducing the adverse effects of scrap tyres on public health and the environment, the expanded facility will go a long way in saving energy and cutting related costs."
Turning scrap into energy
The disposal of used tyres in landfills causes serious effects on environment as the rubber can take up to 1,000 years to decompose due to its high sulfur content. This has prompted countries across the world to ban scrap tyre from landfill, with the European Union issuing legislations that include a complete ban on the landfill disposal of tyres.
Recycling of scrap tyres provides an excellent opportunity to use them as an alternative fuel in cement manufacturing. Scrap tyres are used in cement kilns where they are burnt at high gas temperatures of 1000-1200 °C resulting in an instantaneous, complete, and non-smokeless tyre combustion.
Tyre-derived fuel (TDF) is more cost-effective than fossil fuels, and helps preserve natural resources by reducing the dependence on fossil fuels. TDF allows cement manufactures to reduce emissions and production costs, turning scrap tyres from an environment and public health challenge to an efficient source of alternative energy.
