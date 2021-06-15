Saudi man to explore GCC countries on cycle; reaches UAE

He is scheduled to bike across the seven Emirates over the coming days.

A Saudi cyclist, who is exploring the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on his cycle, has arrived in the UAE.

Salim Saleh Alsarifi embarked on his ‘Our Gulf Is One’ mission last month from Saudi Arabia. His first stop was Abu Dhabi, which he reached after 18 days.

He is scheduled to cycle across the seven Emirates over the coming days. Following this, he will cycle to Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, before finally making the long journey back to Saudi Arabia.

Recalling the journey from his country to the UAE, Alsarifi said: “The trip took 18 days, including four days of rest. I travelled a distance of 100-150km daily. I faced many challenges like high temperatures and dust, but my passion for cycling made me forget all the difficulties.”

Alsarifi is a cycling and travel enthusiast. He said he has undertaken similar trips in Saudi Arabia, through which he has covered more than 3,000km over the past three years.

His aim is to encourage the youth to take up cycling as a way to keep fit.

"The UAE is the first country I visited during my Gulf tour," he said. "It is my second homeland and is a global tourist destination. It is also witnessing an unprecedented boom in cycling, with its world-class facilities and clubs.”

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) welcomed the Saudi adventurer on Tuesday.

Alnekhaira Alkhyeli, CEO of the ADCC, praised Alsarifi's initiative to raise awareness about the importance of cycling.

"The ADCC continues its awareness-raising efforts on the importance of cycling, not only to improve the level of physical fitness, but also as a sustainable and environmentally friendly means of transportation. Bicycles today have become one of the most important means of individual transportation.”