News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise on oil output deal

Reuters/London
Filed on July 14, 2021
Reuters

The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the current pact expires in April 2022.


Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached a compromise over the OPEC+ oil supply deal giving the UAE a higher production baseline, an OPEC+ source said on Wednesday.

The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the current pact expires in April 2022, the source said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/pakistani-bowling-legend-wasim-akram-son-spending-ramadan-in-dubai macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 