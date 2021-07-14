Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise on oil output deal
The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the current pact expires in April 2022.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reached a compromise over the OPEC+ oil supply deal giving the UAE a higher production baseline, an OPEC+ source said on Wednesday.
The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the current pact expires in April 2022, the source said.
