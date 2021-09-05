Saira Banu out of ICU, doctor denies depression
She is not avoiding angiography as rumours suggested, her cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale said
Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on August 24 after complaining of breathlessness, high sugar, and high blood pressure. She was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on September 1 but has now been shifted to a room.
Saira Banu’s cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale told Times of India that she is not battling depression nor is she avoiding angiography as rumours suggested. She’s gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine,” he added.
Doctors at the Hinduja Hospital have advised an angiography to further understand Saira Banu’s heart condition. A doctor at the hospital told the Press Trust of India on September 2 that her cardiac tests were conducted and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. He further added that doctors can perform angiography once she gives her consent.
Earlier, Faisal Farooqui, her spokesperson told the media that she has undergone a lot of stress after the passing of her husband.
Saira Banu lost her husband, Dilip Kumar aged 98 on July 7 this year. The legendary actor and his wife starred in several movies together including Bairaag,Sagina and Gopi and were together for more than 55 years.
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Masked gang given a year in jail for...
The four men stole a safe from the business READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain on Sunday
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-...
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Green, freelance visas...
The projects are set to usher in the next phase of growth for the... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi students must be registered by Sept 9
Transfer them to new ones by Thursday, say authorities ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Walk through India’s Expo 2020 Dubai ...
New footage features a walkthrough of the pavilion and its four floors READ MORE
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22
4 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000