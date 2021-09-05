Saira Banu out of ICU, doctor denies depression

She is not avoiding angiography as rumours suggested, her cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale said

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on August 24 after complaining of breathlessness, high sugar, and high blood pressure. She was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on September 1 but has now been shifted to a room.

Saira Banu’s cardiologist Dr Nithin Gokhale told Times of India that she is not battling depression nor is she avoiding angiography as rumours suggested. She’s gone to a room. She is much better, in fact, fine,” he added.

Doctors at the Hinduja Hospital have advised an angiography to further understand Saira Banu’s heart condition. A doctor at the hospital told the Press Trust of India on September 2 that her cardiac tests were conducted and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. He further added that doctors can perform angiography once she gives her consent.

Earlier, Faisal Farooqui, her spokesperson told the media that she has undergone a lot of stress after the passing of her husband.

Saira Banu lost her husband, Dilip Kumar aged 98 on July 7 this year. The legendary actor and his wife starred in several movies together including Bairaag,Sagina and Gopi and were together for more than 55 years.