Rwanda delegates praise Dubai Police's K9 unit for timely detection of Covid-19 cases
Dubai Police use dog task force to contain the contagion.
A Rwandan delegation, comprising members of police and health authority, paid a visit to Dubai Police’s General Headquarters (HQ) to learn about the force’s pioneering experience in training their canine task force, or K9 unit, to detect the unprecedented novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.
Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, the Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, greeted the delegates.
He said Dubai Police are keen to strengthen cooperation with various bodies in the wider region and on the global stage.
# |— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) December 16, 2020
:https://t.co/Zfh1J6RxQV#_#_#___ pic.twitter.com/iyP5yKYfOG
Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, the Director of Dubai Police’s security inspection of the K9 unit, briefed the delegates about the new exercise, which is being implemented by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.
The ministry has deployed Dubai Police's canine task force to detect Covid-19 cases.
The delegates visited the veterinary clinic of Dubai Police and got a feel of state-of-the-art machines that are being put to use for the K9 unit's wellness. The performance of K9 unit has improved because of their proper care.
The Rwandan delegates praised the Dubai Police’s distinguished facilities and the excellent services being offered to their K9 unit.
They also expressed appreciation for their visit to Dubai.
