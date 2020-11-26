Ruler of Umm Al Quwain pardons prisoners ahead of UAE National Day
Prisoners with good conduct will be pardoned.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners on the occasion of the 49th National Day.
Those prisoners will be pardoned who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in Umm Al Quwain.
Also read: UAE President orders release of prisoners
The move comes as part of Sheikh Saud's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to reintegrate into society.
The gesture is also to give released prisoners the opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.
-
Government
UAE National Day: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 472...
Earlier this week, the UAE President had ordered the release of 628... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Holiday turns tragic in UAE as father, daughter...
Man had jumped into the water to rescue five children. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah opens 33 more private parking lots
The new parking lots are part of the municipality’s efforts to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed opens new FNC session virtually
On the first session’s agenda is a review of the FNC statement... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews