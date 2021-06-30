RTA to suspend Smart Salik app from December

Customers can use Dubai Drive app or Salik website for transactions

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the Smart Salik app will be suspended from December.

Users will not be able to conduct transactions through the app from December, the authority said in a tweet on Wednesday. However, all the Salik services will be available on the Dubai Drive app and Salik website, http://salik.rta.ae.

Customers can use the Dubai Drive app or the website for Salik tag activation, recharging Salik account and balance inquiry.