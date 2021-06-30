RTA to suspend Smart Salik app from December
Customers can use Dubai Drive app or Salik website for transactions
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the Smart Salik app will be suspended from December.
Users will not be able to conduct transactions through the app from December, the authority said in a tweet on Wednesday. However, all the Salik services will be available on the Dubai Drive app and Salik website, http://salik.rta.ae.
Customers can use the Dubai Drive app or the website for Salik tag activation, recharging Salik account and balance inquiry.
-
Health
UAE: Indian Ayurveda doctor gets Golden Visa
Seven generations of her family have been practicing Ayurveda... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to return Dh50,000 Mahr money to ...
The plaintiff stated that a man on behalf of her husband paid Dh100,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE students get Diana Award for making a...
We bring you the stories of four young Diana Award winners from the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
4 injured in 2 Dubai road accidents
One of the accidents was a case of distracted driving. READ MORE
-
News
Mohammed calls Mars’ aurora ‘divine...
The images taken by the probe’s Amal’s Emirates Mars... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded expats look forward to resumption of UAE ...
The prolonged travel ban keeps many anxious UAE residents on... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai hotels offer first-ever 24-hour flash sale...
The sale is on from 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Drive-through centre in shipping...
The facility has a capacity of 100 vaccinations and 600 nose swabs... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews