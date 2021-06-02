- EVENTS
RTA reveals top 3 violations recorded in Dubai Metro, tram coaches, stations
856 violations were for accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed the top three violations recorded in Dubai Metro and tram coaches and stations since the start of this year.
The top violation was accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories, with 856 offences recorded.
About 107 violations were for using public transport facilities and services, or entry/exit of fare zones without paying the applicable fare.
About 79 violations were recorded for eating and drinking in prohibited areas.
The RTA has hailed the riders of the Dubai Metro and tram riders for maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the cabins and facilities.
The two modes of transport account for 52 per cent of the total ridership in Dubai, excluding taxis.
“The dedicated Metro and tram teams undertake continuous awareness campaigns, urging riders to comply with the safety standards as well as the precautionary measures to maintain the public health and halt the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hasan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations, Rail Agency, RTA.
“These monitoring and inspection campaigns on the facilities and trains of the Dubai Metro and tram are not aimed at issuing tickets to violators. They rather stem from the RTA’s standing commitment to apply the top global practices for ensuring the safety of riders and the cleanliness of mass transit means.”
The official stressed that maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the Metro and tram is not just the responsibility of the RTA. “It is rather shared by all riders who have to keep the cabins and iconic stations of the Dubai Metro and Tram clean and gorgeous.”
