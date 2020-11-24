RTA renames five Dubai Metro stations; Al Fahidi station is now Sharaf DG

The Sharaf DG Metro Station has a footfall of more than 7.8 million riders per year.

Heads up, Dubai Metro riders: Five train stations are set to be renamed, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Al Fahidi Metro Station on the Green Line has been renamed as Sharaf DG Metro Station; First Abu Dhabi Bank will be changed to Umm Al Sheef; Noor Bank to Al Safa; Damac to Dubai Marina; and Nakheel to Al Khail.

Hasan Al Mutawa, director of rail operation at the RTA's Rail Agency, said the changes were part of a process in restructuring the naming rights strategy.

Starting Wednesday, November 25, until the first week of February 2021, the authority will be finalising the renaming procedure.

"(Names will be updated) on the external signs and the smart and e-systems of the public transport network, as well as the voice notice on board the Metro trains," said Al Mutawaa. Riders are urged to take note of the name changes.

RTA, Sharaf Group sign new agreement

The RTA and Sharaf Group recently signed an agreement, which granted the firm the naming rights for the ex-Al Fahidi Metro Station.

"We are pleased once again to enter in strategic partnership with Sharaf Group...The group boasts of a reputable image all over the UAE, thanks to its innovative products and solutions in this line of business," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of the Rail Agency, who inked the deal on behalf of the RTA.

"The metro stations naming rights initiative offers a fabulous investment opportunity to private firms and organisations in various trading, financial and service sectors in the UAE. It enables investors to showcase their names and brands in a vibrant city like Dubai with such a high-profile standing in the business, service, finance and tourist industries."

Major General (r) Sharaf Udeen Sharaf Al Hashmi, vice-chairman of Sharaf Group, who signed the agreement on behalf of the firm, said: "The partnership between Sharaf Group and RTA is an example of the fruitful cooperation towards contributing to the advancement and prosperity of the UAE in general and Dubai in particular."

The Sharaf DG Metro Station lifts more than 7.8 million riders per year. It borders some iconic landmarks of the emirate, including the Dubai Museum, Heritage Village, and the Grand Souk.