RTA honours taxi drivers, limousine chauffeurs with 'Dubai Way' badge

Dubai - Taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs will now have the 'Dubai Way' badge fitted on their uniforms during their working hours.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured 250 taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs from a variety of franchise companies who had passed the Dubai Way training course run by the Dubai College of Tourism at the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai.

The taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs received the Dubai Way badge indicating that they have become champions of the Dubai Way. They will have this badge fitted to their uniforms during their working hours.

"Dubai Way is an important initiative that bolsters the relationships between RTA and Dubai Tourism and has a key role in supporting and enhancing the performance of taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs in the Emirate. The taxi sector is one of the core ingredients of leveraging the tourism sector of this vibrant city which welcomes tourists and visitors from all corners of the globe," Mohammed Ali Al Awadi, director of Drivers affairs, public transport agency, RTA, said in a statement.

Explaining the initiative Al Awadi revealed that these taxi drivers as well as limousine chauffeurs underwent training on the history of Dubai, the city's cultural landmarks, as well as etiquette and communication skills when dealing with visitors and tourists, who visit Dubai.

"Taxi drivers and limousines inducted in the Dubai Way programme have undergone training focused on imparting knowledge about the history of the Emirate, cultural landmarks, and public laws that need to be known. They were also familiarised with the calendar of annual national events and festivities along with the standards of customer service and happiness befitting Dubai visitors and tourists, "Al Awadi explained.

"The training aimed to polish the speaking skills of taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs dealing with Dubai's visitors, such as the body language, using the right expressions and etiquette compatible with the high standing of Dubai and the UAE. The Dubai Way initiative is critically important for taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs as they pose as ambassadors of RTA dealing directly with the public. Their attitudes can have a positive impact on visitors, tourists and residents of Dubai," he added.

The Dubai Way programme was launched in 2017 by the Dubai College of Tourism, an affiliate of Dubai Tourism, to enhance the performance of the tourism sector by improving the skills of individuals dealing directly with visitors and tourists of Dubai.

Dubai Way is the training and engagement platform for anyone in Dubai who interacts with a tourist as part of their job.

Earlier this month, 638 taxis had the names of the drivers featured instead of the yellow 'TAXI' signage. This was RTA's way of recognising and honouring cabbies who kept the city moving amid the peak of the pandemic. The initiative was announced in April this year.