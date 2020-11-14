Ripe Market gives local food concepts chance to shine

The community event is open every Friday and Saturday and will run until May 1, 2021.

For anyone looking for a destination that will give them an opportunity to learn more about organic products, as well as a chance to support several of the UAE’s home-grown businesses, then a visit to the Ripe Market is in order.

This year’s edition of the Ripe Market at the Academy Park on Umm Suqeim Road, returns with a focus on local home-grown food concepts, from live cooking cafes and eateries, to several retail food items such as local oysters, freshly baked bread, honey, jam, chutney, olives and more. The community event is open every Friday and Saturday and will run until May 1, 2021.

“You really take your taste buds on a journey through local product paradise,” said Becky Balderstone, founder of Ripe. “This year, we have also partnered with Farmers Market ME to support local organic and hydroponic farms and give them a platform to sell their product and tell their story.”

Every Friday and Saturday, at the Ripe Market, visitors can meet and support local organic UAE farmers. All of their produce is locally grown and freshly harvested each day, making it the freshest and most affordable organic produce in town. Ripe Market has also provided a special place this year for merchants and makers, allowing visitors to choose from a select group of local companies that sell organic skin care products, handcrafted leather bags, handcrafted jewelry, and unique fashion.

“Our food retail sector has also expanded this season so that our visitors can shop for locally made artisan products, such as meat, bread, milk, olives, olive oil, and fresh labneh every weekend,” Balderstone. “Health and wellness is a big part of what we believe should be included daily in your life, so we always welcome home grown businesses who share the same values as we do.”

“We are also really honored to be partnering with the Dubai Police in our weekly community event; they have so many programmes that engage and educate the community, and we are really proud to be able to showcase these weekly. The Ripe Markets are about supporting local SME businesses and the Dubai Police share the same vision and passion as we do. Our location has been purpose built for Dubai’s favourite community event and our partnership with the Dubai Police ensures continuous support towards the SME community,” she added.

Visitors will be able to enjoy distinctive and unique performances provided by the Dubai Police, such as pony rides, the Dubai Police Musical Band, military parades, luxury patrols, safety shows, and a distinguished presence of the policeman, Mansour the Mascot, to entertain children.

“Ripe is all about bringing the community together to meet and engage with local merchants and makers,” Balderstone noted. “It is a place where genuine friendships and brand loyalty is established. People of all ages wander from stall to stall, happily chatting both to each other and to the exhibitors, tasting as they go. Our only goal is offering a fun and safe environment that supports local SME businesses.”

Currently, Ripe Market offers over 80 home grown businesses a weekly platform to engage, educate and sell their products. Visitors can look forward to weekly workshops, classes, entertainment, and several other food and non-food activities so that there is something for everyone who visits. The market also offers an affordable indoor and outdoor plant souk, an outdoor sports complex offering children and adult sports classes, paddle tennis courts, La Putain, Air Maniax assault course, yoga classes, meditation, and mindfulness workshops. There are also live music performances, open mic music sessions, a pet rescue centre, art workshops, reading corner, movie screenings, dog shows, and workshops for People of Determination.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com