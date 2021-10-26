Revealed: UAE's best retail brands

Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.

Carrefour and Adidas have emerged as top retail brands perceived as delivering the best as per their brand promise on key brand health-related metrics, according to a survey conducted by YouGov among the UAE residents.

The brands in YouGov Retail Rankings were ranked based on their Index score, which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend and reputation over a period of 12 months.

The rankings in UAE are divided into two sub-categories – online and offline retailers and sportswear and apparel.

Within the ‘online and offline retailers’ category, Carrefour tops the UAE rankings followed by Swedish furniture giant Ikea, retail major Lulu Hypermarket, Amazon.ae, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, H&M, Adnoc, Amazon Prime and UnionCoop.

Sportswear and apparel

Adidas is the top performer in the ‘sports and apparel’ category. It recently launched its all-women store in UAE, further strengthening its position among female consumers in the country. Nike is placed in second (46.6), followed by Skechers in third (29.4) and Reebok in fourth (27.3).

Swedish fashion brand H&M re-appears in the UAE rankings for this category in fifth and German sport-lifestyle brand Puma occupies the sixth place.

Under Armour, American Eagle, New Balance and Fila are other notable global brands appearing in UAE’s top ten list for the sports and apparel category.

