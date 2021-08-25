Revealed: UAE doctors explain habits that are key to long, healthy life

Heart rate and blood pressure drop significantly in just 20 minutes after one quits smoking.

What is the secret to a long, healthy life? Specialists from Thumbay Hospital Fujairah recently explained habits that must be part of people’s lifestyles to stay fit and keep their hearts healthy.

They hosted a virtual event where they answered several queries from the community and busted myths surrounding heart conditions, exercise, eating habits, and more.

Although most people who suffered heart attacks are able to return to their normal life, thanks to medical advancements, risk factors remain high because of unhealthy lifestyles.

Dr Abdul Rahuman, cardiology consultant at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, stressed that one’s risk of heart diseases can be significantly reduced by quitting smoking; avoiding trans fats; exercising regularly; maintaining a healthy weight; controlling blood sugar and blood pressure; eating nutritious food; and getting seven to eight hours of sleep.

Smoking, in particular, is a major cause of many heart diseases, said Dr Rahuman. However, the moment one kicks the butt, health improvements are seen almost instantly.

“Heart rate and blood pressure drop significantly in just 20 minutes after one quits smoking. Damaged nerve endings begin to regenerate after 48 hours,” he said.

The event also emphasised the benefits of making physical activity part of a daily routine. “Adults must get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity, or an equivalent combination each week. Children and adolescents should also remain active for at least 60 minutes every day,” Dr Rahuman said.

The doctor also urged the community to avoid trans fats and keep cholesterol levels in check.

“Trans fat is man-made fat usually found in frozen pizza, vegetable oils, margarine, baked food, processed food and much more.”

Experts estimate that for every one percent of energy that comes from trans fats, a person’s risk of heart disease increases by 12-13 percent.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com