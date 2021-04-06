Revealed: Popular spring break tourist destinations for UAE travellers

As travel restrictions ease, the UAE is witnessing a trend of more travellers looking to explore the world.

Maldives and Tanzania are the most popular holiday destinations for Emiratis travelling for the spring break holidays.

Other destinations that are trending this year among Emiratis are Bosnia, Zanzibar and Sri Lanka, according to a survey by Rehlaty by dnata Travel, a travel brand designed by Emiratis for Emirati travellers.

It revealed that 70 per cent of its bookings in 2021 so far have been for outbound travel.

"So far, in 2021, 63 per cent of our overall bookings have been for couples looking for a tailor-made romantic getaway and a stress-free honeymoon. This has been followed by families who come to us to ease the process of arranging their holiday and all of the extra details they might be looking for,” said general manager Rehab Mansoor.

For spring break 2021, one of the most popular itineraries of choice covers six days in Bosnia covering its Olympic Mountains, the beautiful scenery of Lake Jablanica, and the historic town of Mostar.

"The Maldives is more family-friendly than ever, offering a plethora of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages, and with its dry season extending to late April, now is an excellent time to travel. Zanzibar and Sri Lanka are also fantastic for families — safe and laid back, with plenty for kids to do. We recommend excellent family-friendly hotels across these destinations that offer large suites, family rooms, or private bungalows and pool villas,” he added.

45% Mena residents plan to travel

Another survey by online travel marketplace Wego revealed that 45 per cent people in Mena plan to travel within the next month and 31 per cent plan to go either on a luxury or leisure holiday.

The survey also showed that 37 per cent of people are planning to travel solo while 33 per cent will take a trip with their family to a relaxing getaway.

Over the next few quarters, Wego expects tourists to prioritise destinations that have vaccinated most of their population and which have successfully managed through Covid-19.

The most popular destinations are Seychelles, Thailand, Maldives, UK, Norway and Spain.

“The speed of rolling the vaccine in tourism destinations will have a crucial impact on people travelling again. As the authorities in the GCC region continue to go above and beyond and lead the vaccination drive, we believe more travellers will be reassured to travel in the coming months," said Mamoun Hmedan, managing director for Mena and India at Wego.

"The pandemic has also changed travellers’ behaviours and the majority are opting for relaxation and wellness holidays in luxury and leisure destinations.”

The Wego survey found that 77 per cent of people in the Mena region plan to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available in their country.

