Revealed: Popular areas for rental demand in UAE

Dubai Marina, Al Majaz in Sharjah and Al Reem Island were the top areas for rental demand in the UAE during the first quarter of 2021, said a new report.

These figures were released by Property Finder on Wednesday based on the number of searches on its portal during Q1 .

The report stated that more people are now opting for less number of cheques than previous years as landlords prefer to negotiate on prices rather than number of cheques.

“Top searched terms across the UAE were no commission, chiller free, private and stand alone for villas/townhouses. Chiller free was a common because the summer months are coming and the electricity bills are going to be higher because of AC usage. Also, with the tremendous amount of stock in the market, there are a number of agencies that are working with developers providing consumers with no commission structures and lucrative deals so they can attract more renters,” says Lynnette Abad, director of research and data at Property Finder.

Dubai

In Dubai, the top areas for rental demand were Dubai Marina (12.3 per cent) followed by Downtown (7.3 per cent), Business Bay (6.4 per cent), Jumeirah Village Circle (4.9 per cent), and Palm Jumeirah (4.6 per cent) for apartments.

Around 10.3 per cent of the searches were for studio apartments, 18.8 per cent for 1-bedroom apartments, 17.5 per cent for 2-bedroom apartments and 7.9 per cent for 3-bedroom apartments. The top searched keywords were chiller free, brand new, balcony, sea view and metro.

For villas, the top areas for rental demand were Jumeirah (7.1 per cent) followed by Dubai Hills Estate (6.2 per cent), Umm Suqeim (5.4 per cent), Arabian Ranches (4.9 per cent), and The Springs (4.5 per cent).

Around 17.4 per cent of the searches were for 3-bedroom units, 13 per cent for 4-bedroom units and 9.4 per cent for 4-plus bedroom units. The top searched keywords were pool, new, modern, upgraded and independent.

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, the rental demand was dominated by Al Reem Island followed by Al Raha Beach, Corniche Road, Khalifa City and Al Khalidiya. Top searches were for studio apartments, followed by 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. The top searched keywords were new balcony, sea view, no commission and parking.

For villas, the rental demand was dominated by Khalifa City followed by Mohamed bin Zayed City, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Al Reef.

Sharjah

In Sharjah, the top areas for rental demand were Al Majaz followed by Al Nahda, Muwaileh, Al Taawun, and Al Khan. The top searches were for studios, 1-bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom units and for 3-bedroom apartments. The top searched keywords were chiller free, brand new, no commission, sea view and balcony.

For villas, Sharjah’s top areas for rental demand were Al Heerah followed by Al Riqqa, Muwaileh, Halwan, and Al Badie. The top searched keywords were new, chiller free, pool, modern and independent.

Northern Emirates

Among other northern emirates, Ajman’s top areas for rental demand were Ajman Downtown followed by Al Naemiyah, Corniche Road, Al Rashidiya and Al Rawda.

In Umm al Quwain, top areas searched for rental demand were Al Maidan followed by Al Madar, UAQ Marina, Falaj Al Moalla, and Al Salam City.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the top areas for rental demand were Al Hamra Village followed by Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Nakheel, and RAK Corniche.

In Fujairah, top areas for rental demand were Dibba followed by Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Street, Downtown Fujairah, Sakamkam, and Khor Fakkan.

