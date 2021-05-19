Revealed: How tourists can seek Dubai Police’s help

Help is at hand for visitors, thanks to a dedicated department of Dubai Police.

Tourism is the backbone of Dubai’s economy and one of the largest contributors to its gross domestic product (GDP).

The UAE's most populous emirate always puts a premium on the sector that is growing exponentially because foreign tourists' safety and security are being taken care of with utmost alacrity and efficiency.

The Dubai Police, which enjoys a global reputation for their professionalism and the use of state-of-the-art technologies for the safety and security of the emirate's residents, also ensure that millions of tourists, who visit the city every year are safe.

The force extends help to foreign tourists in whatever way it is possible.

Many tourists, even UAE residents, may not know that the Dubai Police have a dedicated section that caters to tourists’ requests, complaints, and even suggestions.

“If there is an issue faced by a tourist, the visitor can talk directly to the tourist department at the Dubai Police that will take all the actions necessary, even after the individual has left the country. They will follow up the case until it is successfully solved,” said Sameera Salman, a member of Dubai Police’s tourist security department.

“If need be, police will even go with the tourist to provide any services whether it is following up an issue with the bank or other government departments. In case of lost and found items, the tourist department at the Dubai Police follows up the case until visitors receive their items,” she told on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), 2021, on Wednesday (May 19).

Dubai expects to attract over 5.5 million overseas visitors this year, as new markets reopen and Covid-19-related travel restrictions ease.

The official said tourists’ requests or complaints are generally attended to within a maximum of 12 hours.

“Tourists can approach the Dubai Police through their mobile application (app) or website for either assistance or information,” she said.

The app has different sections for each type of complaint. “If a tourist is a victim of a fraud or vehicle accident, the police will follow up h/her case and even visit the visitor in a hospital. Also, they can help by providing accommodation to the tourist, if such a need arises,” she added.

