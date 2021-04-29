- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations in the UAE in recent days, which enhanced the amount of rain received.
Heavy rains lashed parts of the UAE on Wednesday with Dibba, on the UAE's East coast, recording the highest amount of rain (27.7 millimeters), according to forecasters.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Dhudna and Masafi, also on the East coast, followed in recording the highest amount of rain with 17.1 mm and 16 mm, respectively.
Other areas that recorded a high amount of rain included Jabal Mabreh with 9.7 mm and Al Qor 8.2 mm.
Al Marjan Island, which is situated off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, received the least amount of rain in the country, with 0.1 mm.
In Abu Dhabi, the highest amount of rain was recorded in Al Ruwais, 5.9 mm and Al Rass recorded the lowest with 0.2mm.
Wednesday’s rain, which started after midnight, followed a particularly mild winter with periods of prolonged sun.
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations in the UAE in recent days, which enhanced the amount of rain received.
“Cloud-seeding operations happen whenever there are the right clouds to be seeded so as to enhance the rain,” said an official from NCM.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4...
More rains forecast for Friday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: People aiding criminal activities will be...
Legal action against those found transferring money to suspicious... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli