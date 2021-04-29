News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 29, 2021

According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations in the UAE in recent days, which enhanced the amount of rain received.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the UAE on Wednesday with Dibba, on the UAE's East coast, recording the highest amount of rain (27.7 millimeters), according to forecasters.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Dhudna and Masafi, also on the East coast, followed in recording the highest amount of rain with 17.1 mm and 16 mm, respectively.

Other areas that recorded a high amount of rain included Jabal Mabreh with 9.7 mm and Al Qor 8.2 mm.

Al Marjan Island, which is situated off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, received the least amount of rain in the country, with 0.1 mm.

In Abu Dhabi, the highest amount of rain was recorded in Al Ruwais, 5.9 mm and Al Rass recorded the lowest with 0.2mm.

Wednesday’s rain, which started after midnight, followed a particularly mild winter with periods of prolonged sun.

“Cloud-seeding operations happen whenever there are the right clouds to be seeded so as to enhance the rain,” said an official from NCM.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




