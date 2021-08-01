Reduced AC bills announced for residents of Dubai community
The ‘demand charges’ amount will be automatically removed before residents receive their monthly bills.
A new partnership will help reduce monthly air-conditioning bills for residents of Al Khail Gate in Dubai.
“We have entered into a strategic partnership with Empower to pay for all demand charges on your account. This will be effective August 1 and it is applicable to both new and existing tenants in Al Khail Gate community,” Dubai Asset Management said in an email to residents on Sunday.
According to the website of Empower, demand charges are a recurring “annual charge … for providing district cooling service to the apartment/unit, at the rate of Dh750 per Refrigeration Tonne (RT) per annum”. It is billed monthly in advance, based on the number of days in the month.
The ‘demand charges’ amount will be automatically removed before residents receive their monthly bills. “You will only be charged for your consumption charge and any other items that may be requested by Empower,” the property developer said.
reeporters@khaleejtimes.com
