Recreational institution shut for conning customers in UAE

Staff Reporter/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on November 14, 2020
Photo: Alamy

The closure was blamed on the repetitive violations by the institution.

A recreational institution was shut down after it was found to be conning customers.

The Economic Development Department in Umm Al Quwain posted an alert on its official social media accounts about the unit's closure.

Sources said that the closure was blamed on the repetitive violations by the institution.

“It was found that its owner was involved in receiving money transfers without providing the expected service/facilities.”

“He (owner) also failed to renew the trade licence of his institution,” they said, urging the public to avoid dealing with it in any way.

“The customer protection section of the department will address any complaint via the mobile number 0567304566.”

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




