Ras Al Khaimah to welcome New Year 2021 with 10-min fireworks show

Hotels in Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island will feature dedicated viewing areas, while public viewing ones will be closed as a Covid safety measure.

A 10-minute fireworks show over a 4km stretch will light up Ras Al Khaimah as it rings in the new year. Fireworks in various shapes and themes will rise above the sea near Al Marjan Island, organisers said.

Celebrations will be held without on-ground activities or general viewing areas as a Covid-19 safety measure. Residents can watch the fireworks via social media channels and on raknye.com from 11.45pm on December 31, 2020.

Hotels in Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island will feature dedicated viewing areas.

“Only hotel guests, residents, ticket holders of special events and diners of surrounding restaurants will have access to these areas, in addition to essential hotel staff and operational teams responsible for organising the fireworks. The celebrations will be broadcast live on television networks, social media channels and at raknye.com,” organisers said.

A spokesperson of the organising committee said the event requires “comprehensive planning and close cooperation”, bringing together local and federal government agencies and private companies.

“The precautionary measures aim to ensure the wellness and safety of all visitors, staff and the Ras Al Khaimah community, while underlining the emirate’s distinction as the GCC Capital of Tourism 2021.

“The circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic dictated that we must organise this iteration of Ras Al Khaimah’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations in a new manner, by leveraging digital technology.

“The event will be captured on high-definition format for live telecast, spreading a message of hope and optimism. It will highlight our achievements and demonstrate the resilience of the nation, and Ras Al Khaimah in particular.”

The spokesperson encouraged residents to watch the celebration live on TV and social media channels.

Roads, some beaches to be closed

There will be “real-time” follow-up on the visitor density at all hotels in Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island. “Every attendee must follow safety guidelines including wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.”

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi road leading to Al Marjan Island will be closed from 2pm on December 31. Access will be only for residents, guests of hotels and restaurants, and permit holders.

The organising committee will close the public viewing platforms and beach area along the road between Al Hamra Village and Al Marjan Island. It will also close the open beach in front of the Marina Towers at Al Hamra Village.

Visitor parking and children’s play areas will be blocked as part of Covid-19 safety protocols.

World records

Ras Al Khaimah made history with the New Year’s Eve gala of 2020, which won the Guinness World Record titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall’.

In all, it holds five world records for New Year’s Eve fireworks.