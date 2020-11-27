Ras Al Khaimah airport welcomes SpiceJet's flight from Delhi with water salute
The passengers on SpiceJet’s inaugural flight into RAK Airport were treated to a red-carpet walkway.
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) welcomed the first scheduled SpiceJet passenger flight on Friday, with the aircraft’s arrival heralding the commencement of a new era of connectivity between India and Ras Al Khaimah.
Touching down just before 1am, SpiceJet’s flight SG160 from Delhi was given a ‘Water Salute’.
The passengers on SpiceJet’s inaugural flight into RAK Airport were treated to a red-carpet walkway and all of them received special gifts from RAK Airport Duty-Free to commemorate the occasion.
Among the officials and dignitaries greeting the passengers were Uttam Chand, Community Affairs Consul at Consulate-General of India in Dubai; and Sanjay Khanna, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
“We, at the Department of Civil Aviation Ras Al Khaimah, are thrilled and excited to welcome SpiceJet to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. This new service will open new routes for us to India, which is our largest market. With the facility to connect to more than 28 destinations in India via Delhi, it will stimulate consumer demand, provide connectivity and ease to our residents, and promote international tourism,” said Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India to Dubai, congratulated RAK International Airport and SpiceJet on the new schedule. “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and UAE Supreme Council Member, for his exceptional support for strengthening and deepening the India-UAE relationship. SpiceJet’s new schedule will be instrumental in promoting two-way trade and investment and further cementing the bonds between our communities,” he added.
SpiceJet official claimed that the airline offers free road transportation from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. SpiceJet’s SG 160 departs from Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi at 10.30pm on Thursday and Sunday, landing at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport at 12.50am on Friday and Monday. The return flight SG 161 departs RAK Airport at 1.50am on Monday and Friday, landing in Delhi at 6.40am.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian minister...
This came as the UAE top diplomat received Dr Subrahmanyam at the... READ MORE
-
Health
I was invincible until I needed a new heart: UAE...
He had to spend almost two years on an artificial heart pump while... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Sunny and partly cloudy day ahead
The NCM says the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount in...
The discount scheme, which begins on December 2, will run for 49 days. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews