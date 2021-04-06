- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah restaurants apply for permits to sell food to non-Muslims
The permits will allow restaurants to serve non-Muslim customers during the daytime in the Holy Month.
Restaurants in Sharjah can now apply for a permit to sell food to non-Muslims during the day in Ramadan this year.
Taking to social media on Tuesday, Sharjah Municipality announced that it had begun receiving applications from food establishments for the same.
#__ # #shjmunicipality #sharjah # pic.twitter.com/kLiSqI8iM5— (@ShjMunicipality) April 6, 2021
The authority also noted it had suspended the issuance of permits allowing establishments to display food on tables in front of their outlets during the Holy Month.
The measure is in line with precautionary measures to preserve public health and safety.
