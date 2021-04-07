- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Raffle prizes worth Dh2 million at shopping festival
Annual shopping festival to offer major discounts and stage a slew of events
Raffle prizes worth Dh2 million are up for grabs during the Sharjah Ramadan Festival that kicks off on April 13.
The prizes include “premium cars and valuable gifts”, according to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).
The 31st edition of the annual festival will last until May 15 and offers major discounts and stage a slew of events.
Jamal Bu Zinjal, general coordinator of the festival, said: “The Sharjah Ramadan Festival has been an integral part of the prosperity and renaissance witnessed by Sharjah over the last three decades. Our preparations for the upcoming edition are in full swing to offer Sharjah residents and visitors exceptional shopping experiences along with a host of recreational events, big discounts, and valuable prizes.”
