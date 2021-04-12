- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: UAE bank postpones monthly instalment
The offer is valid between April 11 and May 10, 2021.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) announced on Monday it would postpone one monthly instalment of its eligible customers at no fees or extra charges to provide relief and help customers better manage finances during the holy month of Ramadan.
Offering payment flexibility on financing during the holy month has been an annual tradition for UAE-based banks.
“The last twelve months have been very challenging for many families and we want to help each and every one of our customers with their finances, whether through delivering new products and services that alleviate their current situation or by helping them in managing their financial needs more efficiently,” said Philip King, global head of retail at Adib.
Eligible customers for the Ramadan instalment postponement initiative will be contacted via SMS with an option to postpone their instalment.
In 2020, UAE banks helped their customers through the deferral of finance repayments and fee waivers to help alleviate the financial pressures faced by individuals and businesses as part of Dh50 billion zero-cost facility announced by the Central Bank.
