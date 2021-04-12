Ramadan 2021: Police urge motorists to avoid speeding before iftar

Filed on April 12, 2021 | Last updated on April 12, 2021 at 11.17 am

Abu Dhabi Police have started a new campaign to increase road safety awareness during the holy month.

Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new campaign called “Our Month- Obedience and Commitment” to increase road safety awareness during the month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, police urged motorists to respect speed limits and allocate more time to complete their journeys to avoid congestions and road accidents.

It also urged motorists to refrain from stopping or parking randomly near mosques during prayer and taraweeh, as it obstructs traffic.

Giving pedestrians their right to cross is part of preserving Ramadan values, as is following procedures at security points when entering Abu Dhabi especially at iftar time, the post said.

Abu Dhabi Police appealed to the public to call the Aman service on 8002626 or send a text message on 2828 to help increase the level of security and safety in the community.