Ramadan 2021 likely to begin on April 13 in these countries
The start of Ramadan is subject to the sighting of the moon.
Most Islamic countries will attempt to sight the moon to signal the start of Ramadan on April 12 (Sha’ban 29, 1442 Hijri), since the month of Sha’ban began on March 15 in most Islamic countries, according to a statement by the International Astronomy Center on Tuesday.
According to Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, the following countries are expected to sight the moon on April 12:
> Indonesia
> Malaysia
> Brunei
> Iran
> Oman
> UAE
> Saudi Arabia
> Jordan
> Syria
> Libya
> Algeria
> Morocco
> Mauritania
> Most non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa
On the other hand, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia — which began the month of Sha'ban on March 14 — are expected to sight the moon that signals the start of Ramadan on April 11.
He pointed out that there is a possibility to see the crescent from some parts of the Islamic world on April 12, and it is expected that Tuesday, April 13, will be the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan in most Islamic countries.
As for countries that require sight with the naked eye only, or countries located in the middle and east of the Islamic world, which will not be able to see the crescent on April 12, even with a telescope, the Holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Wednesday, April 14.
