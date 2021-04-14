- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021 in UAE: Stunning new mosque opens
Modern Islamic art replaces traditional dome with horizontal Mashribiya panels.
A stunning new mosque has opened on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.
Miral and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the mosque has come up in Yas Bay.
The uniquely designed mosque is a “community cornerstone”, Miral said.
It features a unique structure that is inspired by modern Islamic art and replaces the traditional dome with horizontal Mashribiya panels.
A mashrabiya is a type of projecting oriel window enclosed with carved wood latticework.
These panels extend across the building to provide a striking and dynamic impression for visitors. Yas Masjid accommodates around 800 worshipers within two separate prayer halls designed for males and females.
Yas Bay, a Dh12 billion waterfront destination, is located on the southern end of Yas Island.
