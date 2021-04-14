Ramadan 2021: Get up to 50 per cent off on motor vehicle insurance

Motorists can choose from a network of over 15 insurance companies across the UAE.

Motorists in the UAE looking to get their vehicles insured, should take advantage of the Ramadan discount offer that’s currently being offered by an online insurance platform.

Policybazaar UAE's up to 50 per cent offer, running from April 13 to May 31, allows customers to opt for comprehensive or third party motor insurance from a network of over 15 companies across the UAE, available on www.policybazaar.ae.

“In the spirit of giving, we want to celebrate the holy month by providing unique offers to customers and as a way to say thank you,” said Neeraj Gupta, CEO Policybazaar UAE.

“Residents can take advantage of the Ramadan offer to avail a full comprehensive insurance and ensure they get the highest protection cover especially needed during the summer,” he added, saying that many motorists refrain from comprehensive insurance schemes.

The company has also partnered with AW Rostamanis’ Autotrust Multibrand Car service centres in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to offer auto care and repair services worth Dh3,500.

Customers will also receive deals/ vouchers from brands, such as Noon, Zomato, Just mop and Zee5, amongst others.